Mild Weather Prevails Across Jordan Monday, Noticeable Temperature Rise Expected Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) - Jordan is set to experience a spell of mild weather on Monday, with temperatures expected to rise noticeably on Tuesday, according to the latest meteorological reports.On Monday, most areas are experiencing mild temperatures, while regions like the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are relatively warmer. Moderate north-eastern winds are contributing to the overall weather pattern across the nation.On Tuesday, a significant increase in temperatures is anticipated, surpassing the seasonal averages by approximately 4-5 degrees Celsius. Warm conditions are forecast for the majority of Jordan, with even warmer temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are expected to be moderate south-easterly, occasionally stirring dust in desert regions.Wednesday will see another slight uptick in temperatures, with warm weather dominating most areas, particularly in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will maintain a moderate south-easterly direction, shifting to south-westerly in the afternoon.Looking ahead to Thursday, a slight decline in temperatures is predicted, though conditions will remain relatively warm across the country. Some low-level clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate north-westerly winds that may intensify periodically.In terms of temperature ranges for today, East Amman will see highs between 18 - 8 degrees Celsius, while West Amman will experience temperatures ranging from 16 - 6 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 14 - 5 degrees Celsius, with slightly warmer conditions in the Sharah highlands, ranging from 15 - 4 degrees Celsius. At the Dead Sea, temperatures will range from 26 - 15 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures will vary between 27 - 17 degrees Celsius.