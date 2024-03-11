Indian Dental Association In Association With Group Pharma Celebrated International Women's Day 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indian Dental Association (IDA) celebrated International Women's Day under its initiative for womenâ€TMs oral health, â€œAbhayaâ€ in collaboration with Group Pharma. The event, held on 7th March 2024 at IDA head office at Mumbai, witnessed a gathering of esteemed guests and dental professionals, showcasing a collective commitment to advancing womenâ€TMs oral healthcare. Women's oral health is an overlooked part of the complex web of healthcare, yet it profoundly affects the general well-being. A range of issues like lack of awareness, inequitable access to care and demanding household chores characterize Indiaâ€TMs diverse landscape. This makes targeted programs like Abhaya initiative that enhance access for women to oral healthcare more necessary than ever before.



The event commenced with a warm welcome speech by Dr. Meenakshi Desai, Hon. Secretary, IDA Womenâ€TMs Dental Council (WDC), accompanied by a traditional Ganesh Vandana, setting a vibrant tone for the proceedings. Distinguished guests, including Dr. Sujata Raikar - Founder of Saath Charitable Trust (Thalassemia), Mrs. Sunaina Khanna - Chief People Officer & Head - Transformation, Bajaj Capital Ltd., Mrs. Ann Attavar - Director, Group Pharma and Dr. Pallavi Darade - Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai graced the occasion, signifying the importance of the initiative.



Dr. Meenakshi Desai shed light on the Abhaya initiative, emphasizing its crucial role in promoting women's oral health and overall well-being. The event featured insightful discussions on oral hygiene's significance in enhancing quality of life and empowering women. Dr. Marilyn Alias, Chairperson, IDA WDC, and Dr. Raveendranath M. President of IDA, highlighted the importance of initiatives like Abhaya in advancing women's oral healthcare. Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Honorary Secretary-General, IDA HO, provided valuable insights into the achievements of the Indian Dental Association and the Abhaya initiative. Dr. Pallavi Darade delivered a thought-provoking discourse on women's empowerment, emphasizing the integration of mental health with physical well-being. Mrs. Sunaina Khanna underscored the importance of oral health in the workplace, emphasizing societal responsibility.



The event also featured an engaging session on Thalassemia by Dr. Sujata Raikar, highlighting the significance of genetic testing in preventing its spread within families. Dr. Sabita Ram and Dr. Shobha Deshpande were felicitated for their exemplary support to IDAâ€TMs Womenâ€TMs Dental Council (WDC), alongside Abhaya and WDC Awardees from across states and cities for their remarkable work in dentistry and womenâ€TMs oral health. Mr. Sunil Attavar, Chairperson and Managing Director of Group Pharma, was recognized for the collaboration in the Abhaya initiative.



Dr. Ashok Dhoble shared the motivation behind initiating Abhaya, emphasizing the role of female dentists in spreading awareness about oral health and related issues among women.



Chief Guest Dr. Pallavi Darade reflected on the progress of Indian women over the past 75 years, highlighting increasing opportunities in public fields and education. The event concluded with a tribute to dentistry for its unwavering dedication to patient care and optimal oral health maintenance. Offering the concluding remarks was Dr. Afshan Laheji who extended heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, attendees, and supporters for making the event a grand success.



Abhaya initiative has been launched by IDA in collaboration with Group Pharma endeavoring to educating and empowering women for better oral health. Through a series of events and campaigns, Abhaya aims to sensitize people on the significance of womenâ€TMs oral health, leveraging the expertise of over 75,000 dental professionals across India. The strategic plan of the Abhaya initiative focuses on empowering women to prioritize their health and access quality care. By fostering proactive health-seeking behavior and partnering with key stakeholders, Abhaya seeks to change perceptions of women's oral health, positioning it as integral to overall well-being. IDA is the authoritative voice of dental professionals in India, committed to promoting oral health and hygiene across the nation. With a strong network of members and affiliates, IDA strives to advance dentistry through education, advocacy, and community outreach.

