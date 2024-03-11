Golf: Theegala Finishes T-6 For Third Top 10 Of The Year, Scheffler Wins Palmer Invitational

(MENAFN- IANS) Orlando (US), March 11 (IANS) Sahith Theegala produced a fine 4-under 68 despite two late bogeys as he climbed to Tied-sixth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It was the Indian-American's third Top-6 finish in seven starts in 2024.

Theegala, who started the final day in T-25, birdied three times between the fifth and the eighth. Two more on the 11th and the 13th made it even better but bogeys on the 15th and the 18th, where he missed the fairways, set him back.

In between he birdied the Par-5 16th and carded 68 for a total of 5-under for the week at the US$20 million Signature Event.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was in dominant form as he shot 6-under 66, the day's lowest round and was bogey-free and totalled 15-under for a five-shot win. It was also Scheffler's second title in three years at Bay Hill.

Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark finished runner-up after a 70 while co-overnight leader Shane Lowry settled for third place after a 72.

It was the 27-year-old Scheffler's seventh PGA Tour and the first official one since the 2023 Players, the PGA Tour's flagship tournament. In between Scheffler did win the Hero World Challenge in Bahamas in late 2023.

"It's really special. Palmer meant a lot to me, meant a lot to us as professional golfers and the game of golf, and so it's very special to be able to sit here and wear his red sweater again," said Scheffler.

Korea's Byeong Hun An produced his third top-10 of the season with a final round 68 and a total of 4-under to be T-8.

With Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who started the final round at Bay Hill just two off the lead, fading with a disappointing 76 and was T-12.

It was also An's second top-10 at the US$20 million Signature Event which is held in honour of 62-time PGA TOUR champion, Arnold Palmer.