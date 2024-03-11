Kuleba After Pope's Remarks Warns Against Repeating Historical Mistakes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on remarks by Pope Francis that Ukraine should have the "courage of the white flag" and be ready for negotiations with Russia, has warned against repeating mistakes of the past and called for supporting Ukraine and its people in the struggle for their own lives.

He said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"The strongest is the one who, in the battle between good and evil, stands on the side of good rather than attempting to put them on the same footing and call it“negotiations”. At the same time, when it comes to the white flag, we know this Vatican's strategy from the first half of the twentieth century. I urge to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives," Kuleba said.

Pope on Russia's war against Ukraine: Stronger is one who has courage to raise white flag

According to him, Ukraine will not raise other flags.

"Our flag is a yellow and blue one. This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags," Kuleba said.

He expressed hope that Pope Francis would be able to find an opportunity to visit Ukraine.

"We thank His Holiness Pope Francis for his constant prayers for peace, and we continue to hope that after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, the Pontiff will find an opportunity to pay an Apostolic visit to Ukraine to support over a million Ukrainian Catholics, over five million Greek-Catholics, all Christians, and all Ukrainians," Kuleba wrote.

Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI called for negotiations in Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, "the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates."

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Office, commenting on Pope Francis's remarks about the search for peace for Ukraine, said that negotiations did not mean the surrender of Ukraine. According to him, the Pope called on all parties to "create conditions for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace."

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also reacted to the Pope's words and stated that for balance, it was also possible to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to have the courage to withdraw his troops from Ukraine, so peace would immediately ensue without the need for negotiations.