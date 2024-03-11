Two More Georgian Soldiers Killed In Ukraine War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more soldiers of the Georgian Legion, which is fighting against Russian invaders, have been killed in Ukraine.

The legion announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Nodar Nasirov and Giorgi Gogiashvili died while performing combat duties on the front line.

The Georgian Legion expressed its condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

As of February 2024, 58 Georgian soldiers were killed in Ukraine during two years of Russia's full-scale aggression.