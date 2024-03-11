French Foreign Minister: We Must Speak 'Balance Of Power' Language With Moscow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne has said that it is possible to talk with Russia only in the language of the "balance of power" and not to set limits on the ways of supporting Ukraine at a time when the enemy is becoming more aggressive.

Sejourne said this in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche , Ukrinform reports.

"We must speak the same language as Russia, that of the balance of power. We are very naive to think that we should set our own rules, when it is Russia that is violating international law and trying to impose what the foreign policy of European countries should be. History has shown us that, when countries allow their foreign policy to be dictated by an imperialist country which considers that it has no limited border, we can risk a conflagration," Sejourne said.

According to him, France has never had an ambiguous attitude towards Russia.

"Standing up to Russia therefore means protecting the French and peace. That's true patriotism," the minister added.

All Europeans and all allies of Ukraine agree on the need to do more and better for Ukraine, Sejourne said.

"There is a form of unity on the observation that, in reality, after two years of conflict, Russia has become more and more aggressive towards us. And on the front, there are concerns about both long-term support and Ukraine's ability to hold out," Sejourne said.

There is a consensus between France and Germany on 80% of the issues of support for Ukraine, which were discussed at a meeting at

"The question is whether we can get Russia to stop its war other than by supporting Ukraine as much as possible. History gives us some examples of the impasse of strategies of retreat and weakness," the minister said, adding that Europe should not repeat the mistakes of history.

Photo: La Tribune