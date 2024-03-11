Medical Facilities Being Restored In Two Villages In De-Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Medical facilities are being restored in two villages in the de-occupied Kherson region - Davydiv Brid and Borozenske.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The reconstruction of medical institutions is one of our priorities. People who live and work in the de-occupied communities should be able to receive quality medical care without hindrance. I visited the settlements in the Beryslav district, where reconstruction work is underway," wrote the head of the Military Administration.

According to him, in the village of Davydiv Brid of the Velyka Oleksandrivka community, the Russians destroyed the local outpatient clinic, which means that people have lost comfortable access to medical services. Therefore, they are starting to build the facility from scratch.

As noted, the restoration of the medical facility in the village of Borozenske is also underway. The building was damaged by shells and looted by the Russian army.

Repair work is going on according to the schedule, and the roof has already been covered. The hospital will receive and serve residents of neighboring villages.

Prokudin emphasized that the government has a plan for community recovery and is working to implement it.

As reported, projects for the repair and construction of six medical facilities were presented in the de-occupied Kherson region, and the work also includes the construction of shelters.