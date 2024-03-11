Issue Of Postponement Of Mobilization For People With Disabilities And Graduate Students Will Be Settled

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Davyd Arakhamiia, said that the issue of deferral from mobilization for people with disability groups I, II, and III and graduate students will be resolved.

He wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"I would like to repeat once again for those who are again spreading the 'betrayal': the issue of groups I, II and III of people with disabilities will be settled. The current legislation provides for one caregiver per person with a disability of their choice. This is the only way. And it is not about "permanent care", but simply about care," Arakhamiia said.

He emphasized that consideration of the amendments will begin next week.

"We will defend this amendment. The same applies to postgraduate students. As promised, regardless of the form of study, the issue of granting them a deferral from mobilization will be settled," Arakhamiia emphasized.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (No. 10449).