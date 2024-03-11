Attack On Dobropillya: Fire Extinguished In One Administrative Building, Another Still Burning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region, two administrative buildings were damaged: the fire in one of them was extinguished, and the other was localized.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, the enemy attacked the city of Dobropillya, two administrative buildings of the city were damaged. There was a partial destruction of the buildings with the subsequent fire of furniture and building structures," the post reads.

Rescuers reportedly extinguished the fire in one of the buildings on an area of 450 square meters and localized the fire in the second building on an area of 300 square meters, firefighting operations are underway.

As reported, the Russian army launched drones at Dobropillya on the night of March 10. There is destruction in the residential sector. Rescuers pulled out the bodies of two people from the rubble.