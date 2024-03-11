National Bank Sees Little Progress In Discussion On Use Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank is making gradual, cautious progress in the discussion on the use of immobilized Russian assets.

Andrii Pyshnyi, the head of the National Bank, said this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

"We summarized the previous month at a meeting with representatives of the largest 30 banks. First of all, there were significant shifts in the international direction: reaching an agreement at the staff level within the framework of the third program review with the International Monetary Fund, launching the Ukraine Capacity Building Fund, and approving the Ukraine Facility instrument from the European Union," Pyshnyi said.

According to him, all this is important not only because it provides opportunities for external financing, but also because Ukraine will receive a powerful expert resource that it will use for its development.

"I would also add to the positive developments in the international community the gradual and cautious progress in the discussion on the use of frozen Russian assets. The recent decision of the Swiss parliament to support the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine shows that there is a growing global awareness that these funds can and should be used as compensation for losses or as reparations or to support Ukraine," the head of the NBU said.

As reported, the Upper House of the Swiss Parliament has approved a proposal that could allow the use of Russian assets frozen in the country to finance reparations in Ukraine.