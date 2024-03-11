Russian Troops Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of March 10, Russian troops fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," he said in a statement.
As reported, Russians shelled Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, and a man was injured.
