Russian Army Launches 11 Drones In Nikopol District, 2000 Subscribers Without Water Supply Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The shelling of the Nikopol and Myrove communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region damaged infrastructure and power equipment. 2000 people were left without water.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
It is reported that during the day on March 10, Russian troops fired artillery at the Nikopol district and launched 11 kamikaze drones at the settlements.
"Explosions were heard in the Nikopol and Myrove community. Two high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility, and power equipment were damaged. The shelling left almost two thousand subscribers without water supply. No people were injured," the post says.
Lysak added that in the evening, the Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy drone in the Dniprovskyi district.
As reported, Russian troops fired a missile at an enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a 58-year-old man.
