Ukraine's SOF Sniper Downs Russian Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sniper from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Ukraine shot down Russia's ZALA reconnaissance UAV.
That's according to a report by the SOF Command , seen by Ukrinform.
On one of the operational areas, SOF operators spotted a Russian UAV on an aerial reconnaissance mission. Read also:
Russians suffering massive losses
near Ukraine's Krynky - spox
"The sniper has confirmed his skills as the UAV has become an SOF trophy and will be forwarded to specialists for further study, " reads the report.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian SOF fighters operating in the Zaporizhzhia area, helped a HIMARS crew deliver a high-precision strike targeting a Russian e0warfare system, Zhitel.
MENAFN11032024000193011044ID1107958888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.