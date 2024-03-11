Ukraine's SOF Sniper Downs Russian Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sniper from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Ukraine shot down Russia's ZALA reconnaissance UAV.

That's according to a report by the SOF Command , seen by Ukrinform.

On one of the operational areas, SOF operators spotted a Russian UAV on an aerial reconnaissance mission.

"The sniper has confirmed his skills as the UAV has become an SOF trophy and will be forwarded to specialists for further study, " reads the report.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian SOF fighters operating in the Zaporizhzhia area, helped a HIMARS crew deliver a high-precision strike targeting a Russian e0warfare system, Zhitel.