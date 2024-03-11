Zelensky, Macron Discuss Results Of Ukraine Support Conference

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine had a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the results of the international conference on support for Ukraine, recently held in Paris.

That's according to Zelensky's posting on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“Our call with Emmanuel Macron was lengthy and, as usual, focused. We discussed the current battlefield situation and the recent international Paris conference in support of Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

He thanked President Macron for France's“strong February 16th military aid package”, as well as for his personal leadership in establishing the long-range capabilities coalition, new initiatives and statements in support of Ukraine.

“We also exchanged views on our upcoming meeting in Ukraine, which will take place soon,” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives from 28 countries took part in a virtual meeting dedicated to further assistance to Ukraine, organized by France.