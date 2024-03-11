Ukrainian War Pilot Killed In Action In Eastern Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Major Andriy Tkachenko, a Ukrainian fighter pilot, was killed during a combat sortie over Donetsk region.

That's according to the Sambir Plast organization, Ukrinform reports.

"Major Andriy Tkachenko died in the sky over Donetsk region on March 8, 2024, while performing a combat mission," the report reads.

Andriy was born in Sambir, Lviv region, on December 10, 1990. In 2002, he joined Plast, the Ukrainian scouting organization.

Tkachenko later graduated from the Ivan Kozhedub National Kharkiv Air Force University in 2012.

Russia willing to risk aviation losses in pursuit of gains in Avdiivka sector - ISW

"He served in Ivano-Frankivsk and then in Kharkiv, before returning to Ivano-Frankivsk again. Since war-start in 2014, he had been performing combat sorties as part of the Anti-Terrorist Operationa and the Joint Forces Operation.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the fighter pilot operated in eastern and southern operational zones, the report adds.

The Hero is survived by his wife and six-year-old son, the organization notes. The funeral ceremony will be held in Ivano-Frankivsk, where Andriy Tkachenko had lived with his family.

Photo: Sambir Plast