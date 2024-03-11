Russia Launches 175 Shahed Drones At Ukraine Since March-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces have launched at Ukraine since early March a total of 175 kamikaze drones, of which 151 were intercepted.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke in an evening address to the nation.

"Now I'd like to praise all the Ukrainian soldiers who protect our skies every day and every night. In one night alone, this Sunday, they shot down 35 Shaheds. In total, since early March, Russian terrorists have already launched 175 such killer drones at Ukraine. Fortunately, our forces shot down 151 of them. And this is a very important result. Yes, those were not all of them, indeed, there were hits, and unfortunately, people were injured and killed," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he thanked every soldier of Ukraine's mobile air defense teams operating in all regions of Ukraine.

"I thank each Air Force pilot and maintenance engineer, all our air defense forces," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Russian“murderers and torturers” are not marching across Europe“only because Ukraine's men and women are holding them back , up in arms and under the blue and yellow flag”.