Dutch PM, Austrian President Discuss Russian War In Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, received the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, in The Hague to discuss, among other things, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and also had a meeting with the President of Israel, Yitzhak Herzog, to talk about the situation in Gaza.

That's according to Rutte's posting on X , seen by Ukrinform.

"After the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, I received the President of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, and the President of Israel, Yitzhak Herzog, in The Hague this evening. I spoke with Van der Bellen, about, among other things, the war in Ukraine and various European dossiers.

“In addition to our historical ties, my conversation with President Herzog naturally also touched upon the current situation of Israel and the Palestinian territories, as well as our serious concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, thousands took to the streets of Amsterdam due to the participation of the Israeli President in the opening of the Holocaust Museum.

Photo: Mark Rutte/X