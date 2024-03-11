Zaporizhzhia Holds Talks With Well-Known Architecture Firm On Design Of Underground Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia regional authorities have held talks with one of the world's most famous architecture firms regarding the development of a project for the construction of underground schools in Zaporizhzhia.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"We continue to study all possible options for building underground schools in Zaporizhzhia. Negotiations have already been held with one of the world's most famous architecture bureaus - Gensler. They will help with the development of projects. The regional authorities have already submitted a grant application," the post said.
Most schools in Zaporizhzhia currently work online. Several underground schools are to be built in Zaporizhzhia by September 1, 2024.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram
