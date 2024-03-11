Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down Ten Shahed Uavs Over Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 11, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down ten combat drones used by Russian invaders to attack the Odesa region.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Another massive nighttime drone attack on the Odesa region. This time the enemy postponed it until the second half of the night. The battle lasted for an hour and a half. The air defense units repelled the heavy waves of Shaheds approaching from the Black Sea and complicated maneuvers between residential and industrial areas, which made it difficult for the air defense to operate,” the post says.

As noted, 10 Shahed-131/136 type one-way attack drones were shot down in the sky of the Odesa region.

Russia's Shahed UAV hitfacility in Kharkiv

According to the military, it was not possible to avoid the hits. In the Odesa district, an infrastructure facility was hit, and administrative buildings were damaged. The fire was quickly extinguished. The blast wave smashed the windows in the nearby private houses, and the debris damaged outbuildings.

"According to preliminary data, no people were injured," the Southern Defense Forces said.

As reported, last night, Russian aggressors launched several groups of combat drones from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region.

Photo credit: Joint Forces Command