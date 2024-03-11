Portion Of Foreign Buyers Hits Record High In S. Korean Real Estate Market In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The portion of foreigners who bought real estate in South Korea
last year hit a record high, led by Chinese buyers, court data
showed Sunday, Azernews reports, citing
Yonhap.
A total of 15,600 foreign nationals completed property purchases
in 2023, accounting for a record 0.9 percent of the total land
acquisitions, according to the data from the online real estate
registry service run by the Supreme Court.
The percentage of foreign buyers in the South Korean real estate
market has been on a steady increase since the South Korean court
started to compile such data in 2010.
It was 0.2 percent in 2010 and rose to 0.33 percent in 2014,
0.64 percent in 2018 and 0.75 percent in 2022.
By country, Chinese people buying real estate in the country
totaled 11,000 last year, accounting for 72.9 percent of all
foreign buyers in the country, followed by Americans at 7,800 and
Canadians at 1,600.
The data also demonstrated that more than 12,000 foreigners
purchased residential properties, including apartments,
representing a share of 1.21 percent in the segment.
In Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, non-Korean buyers
accounted for 2.09 percent of total residential transactions, and
South Chungcheong Province saw a foreign portion of 1.74 percent,
while Gyeonggi Province recorded 1.68 percent, according to the
data.
