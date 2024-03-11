Italy Remains In Grips Of Severe Weather

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy remained in the grips of bad weather on Sunday after
strong winds and heavy rainfall on Saturday caused major
disruptions in many parts of the country, Azernews report, citing ANSA.
The situation was particularly critical in northwestern coastal
region of Liguria, where mudslides and flooding were reported in
many places during the night and early on Sunday morning.
In Genoa, ten elderly residents of a rest home in the Coronata
district were evacuated and taken to hospital as a precautionary
measure.
Several roads and an underpass in the coastal city also had to
be closed due to mudslides and flooding.
Further north in neighbouring Piemonte, heavy snowfall above
1,000m caused electricity and telephone blackouts in several places
and roads had to be closed due to the risk of avalanches.
Further south in the capital Rome a tufa wall measuring about 25
metres in length collapsed in Via San Francesco di Sales, in the
highly popular Trastevere area of Rome.
Four parked cars were buried by the rubble but there were no
reported injuries.
