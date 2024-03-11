Belarus' MAZ Delivers Another Batch Of Buses To St. Petersburg

Minsk Automobile Plant is one of Belarus' largest engineering enterprises. It specializes in the production of heavy-duty vehicles, special-purpose equipment, buses, trolleybuses and trailers. Its products comply with Euro-3, 4, 5 and 6 environmental standards. The product line-up exceeds 500 models and 3,000 modifications. A total of 229 MAZ buses were delivered to Passazhiravtotrans in 2023. At present almost a third of the company's vehicles were made in Belarus. This year, the company will get another 25 vehicles with extra-large capacity.

“Following the instructions of the president of the Russian Federation, we continue to refresh our pool of passenger vehicles. I would like to say that this task has been fulfilled. All passenger vehicles in St. Petersburg can accommodate passengers with special needs, like people with disabilities or mothers with strollers. You can even transport a bicycle there. There is a charger for mobile phones, a possibility to communicate with a driver, good navigation. These vehicles are equipped with air conditioning and are warm in winter. They boast comfortable seats and a system to monitor the condition of drivers,” Alexander Beglov said.