Belarus' MAZ Delivers Another Batch Of Buses To St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Another batch of 48 MAZ 216 buses with extra-large capacity was
handed over to bus depot No. 2 of the Passazhiravtotrans company
from Saint Petersburg, , Azernews
reports, citing
BelTa news agency.
The presentation of the buses to Saint Petersburg Governor
Alexander Beglov and Deputy Governor Kirill Polyakov was made by
Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) Director General Valery Ivankovich.
“Following the instructions of the president of the Russian
Federation, we continue to refresh our pool of passenger vehicles.
I would like to say that this task has been fulfilled. All
passenger vehicles in St. Petersburg can accommodate passengers
with special needs, like people with disabilities or mothers with
strollers. You can even transport a bicycle there. There is a
charger for mobile phones, a possibility to communicate with a
driver, good navigation. These vehicles are equipped with air
conditioning and are warm in winter. They boast comfortable seats
and a system to monitor the condition of drivers,” Alexander Beglov
said.
A total of 229 MAZ buses were delivered to Passazhiravtotrans in
2023. At present almost a third of the company's vehicles were made
in Belarus. This year, the company will get another 25 vehicles
with extra-large capacity.
Minsk Automobile Plant is one of Belarus' largest engineering
enterprises. It specializes in the production of heavy-duty
vehicles, special-purpose equipment, buses, trolleybuses and
trailers. Its products comply with Euro-3, 4, 5 and 6 environmental
standards. The product line-up exceeds 500 models and 3,000
modifications.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107958863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.