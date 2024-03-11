               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Bluetooth Headphone Market Grows In 2023


3/11/2024 2:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's Bluetooth headphone market saw expansion last year, data from a recent industry report showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Some 85.52 million units of Bluetooth headphones were sold in China last year, increasing 7.5 percent year on year, according to the report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

In breakdown, sales of true wireless earphones increased 5.1 percent year on year to 60.9 million units, while sales of open-ear headphones hit 6.52 million units, soaring 130.2 percent year on year.

The report forecasts that the open-ear headphone market in China will continue to grow this year, wireless earphones produced by cellphone brands will become cheaper, and sales channels for the headphones will diversify.

MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107958861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search