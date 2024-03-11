China's Bluetooth Headphone Market Grows In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's Bluetooth headphone market saw expansion last year, data
from a recent industry report showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Some 85.52 million units of Bluetooth headphones were sold in
China last year, increasing 7.5 percent year on year, according to
the report from global market research firm International Data
Corporation (IDC).
In breakdown, sales of true wireless earphones increased 5.1
percent year on year to 60.9 million units, while sales of open-ear
headphones hit 6.52 million units, soaring 130.2 percent year on
year.
The report forecasts that the open-ear headphone market in China
will continue to grow this year, wireless earphones produced by
cellphone brands will become cheaper, and sales channels for the
headphones will diversify.
