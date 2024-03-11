China's Exports Of New Energy Passenger Vehicles Up In February

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's exports of new energy passenger vehicles edged up 0.1
percent year on year in February, data from the China Passenger Car
Association showed, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
A total of 79,000 new energy passenger vehicles were exported
last month, according to the association.
In February, retail sales of passenger vehicles totaled nearly
1.1 million units, down 21 percent year on year, the association
said. It attributed this decrease to consumer demand being
fulfilled in advance as the Spring Festival this year fell on Feb.
10.
In the first two months of the year, a total of 3.13 million
passenger vehicles were sold, up 17 percent year on year, according
to the association.
