Volume Of Cargo Transportation Along Middle Corridor To Reach 10 Million Tons

The volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor
will reach 10 million tons, said the President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with "Azerbaijan" newspaper
before his state visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"In the new geopolitical realities, the role of our countries in
the promotion and development of transcontinental trade is rapidly
increasing. Even a quick glance at the map speaks of the unique
geographical location of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.
Therefore, Kazakhstan, like Azerbaijan, is pursuing an active
policy to strengthen the country's transport and logistics
potential. I won't hide it; this is a strategic task for us. By
2030, we intend to repair 11 thousand km and build more than 5
thousand km of new railways. This will significantly increase the
country's transport capabilities.
Today, the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route, or the so-called Middle Corridor, in the promotion and
development of transcontinental trade has rapidly increased. This
is evidenced by the volume of cargo transportation along this
route, which doubled in 2022, and by another 65% in 2023 to 2.7
million tons of cargo (2022 – 1.7 million tons).
In the future, we expect this level to reach 10 million tons.
There is both demand and technological capabilities for this.
Therefore, Astana and Baku are taking comprehensive steps in this
area. A clear indication of this is the roadmap for the synchronous
elimination of the so-called, adopted at the end of 2022.
“bottlenecks” and the development of the Middle Corridor across the
territories of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye for 2022-2027
(signed in November 2022 in Aktau).
Particular attention will be paid to the large-scale
modernization of our seaports on the Caspian coast. In addition, to
increase the volume of cargo transportation by railway
organizations of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, a joint
venture, Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., was created, which will
provide services in a“single window” format.
The latest digital technologies will be used along the route. To
do this, we engaged the multinational Singaporean company PSA,
which developed a seamless digital corridor. We actively cooperate
with such global players as Huawei, Wabtec, and Alstom to implement
innovative solutions in the field of railway transport. They will
make the industry more competitive and efficient. The further
development of the route and its connection with other transport
corridors also seems promising, which will provide additional
conditions for broader trans-regional integration of the South
Caucasus and Turkey with Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia,
the EAEU, and China.
In general, TCIT has great potential, and, of course, the role
of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the implementation of this
important project is very significant. The development of this
artery will not only contribute to the expansion of trade dynamics
but will also strengthen the position of our countries as a
connecting bridge between East and West," Tokayev said.
