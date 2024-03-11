Participants Of International Conference On Tackling Islamophobia Visit Shusha Castle

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The participants of the international conference on Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 visited the Shusha, Azernews reports.

At the end of the two-day event held in Baku, a visit of the guests to the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2024 was organized.

130 guests from more than 30 countries, including scientists, experts of international organizations, religious leaders, representatives of non-governmental organizations, including local experts, state officials, leaders participated in the international conference.

The first place of pilgrimage was Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. The foreign guests were informed about the rich history of the city.

The participants of the conference got acquainted with the works carried out in the direction of restoring the city of Shusha and returning it to its historical appearance. They were informed about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation of the city.

It should be noted that March 15 was first announced as the International Day of Combating Islamophobia on November 27-28, 2020 at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger. In 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted March 15 as the International Day of Combating Islamophobia.

The guests will personally witness the destruction of cultural and religious monuments during the occupation of Armenia.

