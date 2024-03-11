Participants Of International Conference On Tackling Islamophobia Visit Shusha Castle

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The participants of the international conference on Embracing
Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 visited the Shusha, Azernews reports.
At the end of the two-day event held in Baku, a visit of the
guests to the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2024 was
organized.
130 guests from more than 30 countries, including scientists,
experts of international organizations, religious leaders,
representatives of non-governmental organizations, including local
experts, state officials, leaders participated in the international
conference.
The first place of pilgrimage was Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.
The foreign guests were informed about the rich history of the
city.
The participants of the conference got acquainted with the works
carried out in the direction of restoring the city of Shusha and
returning it to its historical appearance. They were informed about
the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation
of the city.
It should be noted that March 15 was first announced as the
International Day of Combating Islamophobia on November 27-28, 2020
at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger. In 2022, the
UN General Assembly adopted March 15 as the International Day of
Combating Islamophobia.
The guests will personally witness the destruction of cultural
and religious monuments during the occupation of Armenia.
The first place of pilgrimage was Yukhari Govhar Agha
Mosque.
130 guests from more than 30 countries, including scientists,
experts of international organizations, religious leaders,
representatives of non-governmental organizations, including local
experts, state officials, leaders participated in the international
conference.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107958856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.