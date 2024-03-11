Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Are Implementing Large Regional Projects, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are implementing large regional projects, Azernews reports, citing the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, telling at the II meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council.

According to him, the regional projects are including the development of the Middle Corridor, the construction of a fiber-optic communication line with the bottom of the Caspian Sea, etc.

"Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries reached 530 million dollars, which is a record in recent years," he added.

Ambassador said that there is a potential for further increase in trade turnover between the two countries.

He noted that it is necessary to expand the activities of the business council, to involve both large and medium businesses.

"Besides, we should try to have the presidents of both countries participate in the next meeting of the business council."