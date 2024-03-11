Yerevan Violates International Law By Calling Separatist Leaders Pows

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Editorial
Armenian hysteria continues over the arrested separatist gangs
amidst Yerevan's demands for justice to its another scenario of
"forcibly displaced people from Garabagh".
Yerevan, which has now begun to understand the nature of how
serious the issue is, is already trying to legalize the issue by
making protests with tumults in front of international
organizations. However, Ruben Vardanyan, Araik Harutnyan and
others, who were arrested according to Azerbaijan legislation,
created illegal armed groups in the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and engaged in terrorism and sabotage until September
19, 2023.
As always, this time the European Parliament will approach the
issue from double standards and discuss the issue of "prisoners of
war" on March 19, that is, those arrested over creating illegal
armed groups in another country's territory.
First of all, information about the transgressors, former
separatist leaders detained in the Garabakh region by Azerbaijani
law enforcement agencies do not fall under the category of
prisoners of war and the actions of the Geneva Convention. Since
they are citizens of Azerbaijan who have committed offenses
according to the criminal code and are responsible according to the
law. The main crimes they are accused of are the creation and
participation in illegal armed groups, separatism, encroachment on
territorial integrity, etc.
As for Ruen Vardanyan, being a citizen of a foreign state, he
illegally entered the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, by the
way, which is now recognized by the Armenian authorities and
committed crimes on the territory of another state.
According to international law, prisoners of war are military
personnel of another state captured with weapons in their hands in
military uniform during hostilities, so none of them fall under
this category.
Thus, as mistakenly mentioned by the EPP, illegal armed groups
do not fall under this category, i.e., calling the arrested ones
prisoners of war is a stark violation of international law.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107958854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.