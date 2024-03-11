Two Killed, One Injured In Blast In Pakistan's Peshawar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Mac 11 (NNN-APP) – Two people were killed and another injured, yesterday, in a blast near a market, in Pakistan's north-west Peshawar city, rescue service reported.
The blast took place early in the morning on Nasir Bagh road, near Board Bazaar, a local market in Peshawar, the capital city of the country's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, resulting in casualties, Bilal Ahmad Faizi, public relations officer of the state-run Rescue 1122 of KP, said.
Immediately following the attack, rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, he added.
The blast was triggered by explosives on a motorcycle, in the morning, and police were collecting evidence, police told media.
A heavy contingent of police has reached the site and cordoned off the area for investigation, according to the local media.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP
MENAFN11032024000200011047ID1107958814
