Kuwait Announces Tomorrow, Monday, First Day Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Moon Sighting Committee announced that tomorrow, Monday, would mark the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1445, following the sighting of the crescent moon.

This announcement was delivered by the President of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Committee Judge Adel Bouresli, at the meeting of the committee this evening, Sunday, in a request to observe the crescent moon.

The committee congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, citizens, residents, and the Arab and Islamic countries.

In a similar message, Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Faisal Al-Gharib congratulated His Highness the Amir, the political leadership, citizens, residents, and the Arab and Islamic nations over the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Gharib prayed to Allah Almighty to make it a month of goodness, to accept people's fasting and prayers, and to continue blessings upon the land under the leadership of His Highness the Amir. (end)

dd













MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107958598