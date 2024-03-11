Kuwait Info Min. Congratulates Political Leadership On Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi expressed sincere greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister also congratulated the citizens and expatriate residents in Kuwait as well as the entire Muslim nation on the holy occasion, voicing hope that Allah the Almighty would accept their good deeds. (pickup previous)

