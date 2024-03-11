Saudi King Calls On Int'l Community To Bear Responsibility To Put An End To Heinous Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 10 (KUNA) -- "As we witness the arrival of Ramadan this year, our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the ongoing suffering of our Palestinian brothers facing relentless aggression," Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulziz Al-Saud said Sunday.

Marking the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, King Salman made the remarks, conveyed by Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary, to Saudi citizens, residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Muslims worldwide.

Quoted by Saudi Press agency (SPA), King Salman added, "we call upon the international community to uphold its responsibilities to put an end to these heinous crimes and ensure the establishment of safe humanitarian and relief corridors."

In his speech, King Salman said they "extend our congratulations on the arrival of the month of Ramadan, expressing gratitude to Allah for its blessed advent."

"We supplicate Allah the Almighty, by His grace and generosity, to accept us among those who fast and perform the night prayers, with faith and seeking His reward," King Salman added.

"Our hearts are filled with deep gratitude to Allah as we contemplate the blessings bestowed upon the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the Saudi leader added.

"We also extend our congratulations to our brave soldiers stationed on the borders and frontiers.

Their unwavering dedication, alongside all members of the military and security sectors, safeguards our nation.

We are equally grateful to those who tirelessly serve in various state sectors, putting the betterment of our country above all else.

May this blessed month be filled with goodness and peace for the Islamic nation and the entire world," King Salman added. (end)

