Eight Arab Nations To Start Fasting Month Of Ramadan On Monday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The moon-sighting authorities in the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine confirmed seeing the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan of the Hijri year 1445 on Sunday evening, thus starting fasting as of tomorrow.

Earlier this evening Kuwait's Moon-Sighting Committee announced that Monday would mark the first day of the blessed month.

On the other hand, the religious authorities of Oman and Joran said they did not sight the crescent moon this evening, and thereby the fasting month of Ramadan would start on Tuesday. (Pickup previous)

