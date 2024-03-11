KUNA Congratulates Political Leadership, Citizens, Residents On Ramadan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) extends its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and to honorable citizens and residents on the holy month of Ramadan. (end) mb

