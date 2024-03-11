OIC Chief Extends Greetings On Advent Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, extended on Sunday warm congratulations and felicitations to the Muslim world on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

In press release, OIC said the Secretary-General extended his greetings to the entire Muslim world on the occasion of the month of goodness and blessings.

Taha prayed to the almighty Allah to send forth His blessings and security on the Muslim world, in this generous month, leading to the end of crises and conflicts in the length and breadth of the Muslim world.

The Secretary-General highlighted the OIC's grave concern as it diligently follows the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip languishing under starvation, blockade, and bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, making the current conditions difficult for women, children, and the elderly.

The Secretary-General expressed his wish that Allah would grant victory and support to the Palestinian people and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Clutches of Israeli occupation that He would make Ramadan a definitive turning point bringing hope for a ceasefire and ending all the war against the Palestinian people.

OIC chief also expressed wishes that would bring stability to Sudan and let security and harmony spread in the Muslim communities in non-OIC Member States, thus contributing to strengthening and deepening societal peace and international security.

The Secretary-General emphasized that, in addition to being the month of fasting and night prayers for the entire Muslims, Ramadan is also an opportunity to practice values of goodness, mercy, and mutual support, nurturing the soul and spreading the spirit of peace.

He urged that hands of support should be lent to the needy and those in difficult conditions in refugee and displacement camps. (end)

fn







MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107958591