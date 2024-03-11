15 Days Calligraphy Workshop Concludes At Chadoora

The workshop, funded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, was held at Degree College Chadoora which was attended by dozens of local boys and girls.

Mohammad Anwar Shah, Calligraphy Officer at Cultural Academy, Srinagar, graced the event as the Chief Guest during the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony was also attended by Govt Degree College Chadoora Principal Prof. Rafat Ara, Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat (Chairman, RTI Movement), and Chairman SACCO Muhammad Hussain Bhat. The participants appreciated the work of prominent calligrapher Mohamad Hussain Bhat

The programme commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Mr. Muhammad Anwar Lolabi's enlightening discourse on the history and significance of calligraphy.

He emphasized that calligraphy remains unparalleled even in this era of rapid technological advancements.

Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat stressed the importance of fostering children's interest in calligraphy, while College Principal Professor Rafat Ara expressed gratitude towards SACCO for organizing such a workshop at their college, considering it a matter of pride.

The workshop witnessed active participation from both the college staff and students. Participants who consistently engaged in the workshop were honored with certificates of participation.

Muhammad Hussain Bhat, Chairman of SACCO, extended gratitude to all participants and the college for their support.

Dr. Rauf Adil conducted the proceedings of the programme .

