Ramzan Likely To Begin In Kashmir From Tuesday

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The crescent moon of the holy month of Ramzan 2024 was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
In a post on X, Inside the Haramain informed,“The crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, March 11, 2024. Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers.”
Haramain is the media office for the two holy mosques.
Whether Muslims will observe 29 or 30 fasts is based on the sighting of the moon, which is crucial in deciding the beginning and the ending of the month.
Since, usually the crescent of Ramzan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then a day later in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted in Kashmir tonight i.e. March 12. Read Also Don't Panic About Ramzan Watermelons! J&K Admin Ensures Fresh Produce Rewinding Ramazan
The moon sighting before Ramzan, also known as Ramazan/Ramadan/Ramzaan, is a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset along with acts of charity and worship.
Fasting during Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and action and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.
