Chinasplaining Backfires In 'China's World View'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) I can clearly remember a moment after Barack Obama was reelected in 2012, where a Republican politician declared that his party just had to get better at explaining their message to the voters.

I recall thinking that no, the problem wasn't a lack of understanding - it was that voters, by and large, didn't like the substance of the message.

I find myself experiencing a similar reaction to David Daokui Li's new book

“China's World View: Demystifying China to Prevent Global Conflict .” The book's premise is that if Americans (and Westerners in general) simply understood China better, they would have much more positive attitudes toward the country.

I believe that premise to be deeply flawed. Ultimately, I think that reading books like this will increase Americans' understanding of China, but will lead, if anything, to a more negative view toward the country's ruling regime.

I should mention that this book comes highly recommended by Tyler Cowen , whose instincts on these matters are rarely off. He writes:

I suspect that this praise is a bit Straussian. Yes,

“China's World View”

does give useful, if brief, explanations of some of China's institutions - its government, its education system, its political economy, and some other institutions.

It's surprisingly light on the economy itself, given that the author is an academic economist;

“China's Economy”, by Arthur Kroeber, is a much better introduction. Its discussion of the internal workings of the Chinese Communist Party is OK, but far less in-depth than Richard McGregor's

“The Party”

(and just as dated). And so on.

Which is why I suspect that Tyler's fulsome praise of the book stems at least in part from the fact that it's a window into the worldview of the people who are actually in charge of China.

A great example here is the role of history in Chinese culture and thought. Chapter 2 of

“China's World View”

is entitled“History is the Key to Understanding Today's China.” The first line of the chapter boldly declares that“All Chinese are historians.”

But the chapter is only 11 pages long! Although Li constantly reminds us that China's thousands of years of history is essential to understanding the country, he covers essentially

zero

Chinese history before the First Opium War in 1839 - the one exception being an apocryphal tale from 2,200 years ago that supposedly inspired Mao Zedong. Almost all of the history Li talks about comes after the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party.

This is rather astonishing, is it not? If I wrote a book telling people that they have to understand American history in order to understand America, I believe I would actually recount some of that history. (Side note: If you want a good book about the last four centuries of Chinese history, I recommend

“The Search for Modern China .”)

But David Daokui Li doesn't do this; he simply assures us that the deep history is there, exerting its pervasive influence over every modern Chinese institution. What Li really seems to mean is that by observing those institutions, we can know everything we need to know about China's past.

Which suggests that this is how many of China's elites may perceive themselves - as the living embodiment of deep history.

It's certainly interesting and potentially important to learn that they see themselves this way!

So I do think

“China's World View”

is an incredibly

interesting

book, and a useful one to read. But that doesn't mean it succeeds at what it sets out to do. For one thing, I think it often doesn't do a great job of teaching the reader about the realities of modern China.

A weakness of this book is that it was written over the course of a decade. As a result, although the book was published in 2024, much of the information in it is already out of date.

For example, in Chapter 4, Li somewhat proudly describes China's commitment to term limits for its supreme leader. He writes how Chinese people almost all agree with this policy, and admire George Washington for giving up power after eight years.