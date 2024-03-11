Mcnulty Fights To Save Yellow In Paris-Nice

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Brandon McNulty suffered through to maintain the yellow jersey and the lead in Paris-Nice heading into the final stage after battling through rain and tough opposition on the penultimate day of racing in France.

The peloton battled low temperatures and rain on the shorten stage from Nice to La Madone d'Utelle(104km) where the final climb would blow the race to pieces.

McNulty didn't completely blow up and managed to hold onto the yellow jersey ahead of the final stage but did lose some time to his compatriot Matteo Jorgenson (Visma -LAB) and will only start four seconds ahead of his compatriot on stage 8.

McNulty:“I was pretty cold and tired – it wasn't such a long stage but always full gas, so I was happy to get through it. I had a bit of a bad moment in the cold and my legs didn't respond but I fought as hard as I could and kept the jersey for another day. Tomorrow will be a tough fight and it's been a really hard race, so we'll do our best to defend the jersey and take it home.”

Meanwhile at Tirreno Adriatico Juan Ayuso finished at the head of affairs after Jonas Vingegaard (Visma LAB) again put in a dominant display to take stage 6 from Sassoferrato to Cagli (Monte Petrano)(180km). Ayuso acted quickly to jump on the wheel of Vingegaard though would become distanced and settle for 2nd place ahead of Jai Hindley in 3rd.

Isaac Del Toro continued to show his talent by coming home in 4th place and moving up to 4th in the GC.

Ayuso :“I felt better than yesterday. I had a mechanical problem, but the team did a great job to get me back in the race and kept me safe all day. Today Vingegaard was again stronger than the rest. I think I was a bit stronger than yesterday and tried to go with him but couldn't quite hold his wheel so myself and Hindley set a hard rhythm to the line and minimised our losses.”