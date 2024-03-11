Aramex Bolsters Commitment To Saudi Arabia With New Regional Headquarters In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Riyadh, KSA: Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation company, has strengthened its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of a new regional office in Riyadh, further reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating the transformation of Saudi Arabia's logistics sector under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan.

The opening of the new regional office will not only significantly enhance Aramex's capabilities to serve new and existing businesses across the region, but also boost the Kingdom's logistics infrastructure and contribute to the Vision 2030 goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub. In addition, the new regional headquarters and Aramex's commitment to innovation will benefit the Saudi logistics sector and contribute to Vision 2030's emphasis on digital capacity building and advancement.

Commenting on the launch, Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex, said:“We are delighted to inaugurate our brand new regional headquarters in Riyadh and lead a bold new chapter in supporting the dynamic transformation taking place across the logistics and infrastructure segment across Saudi Arabia. These shining premises not only embody the spirit and ambition of Aramex in helping clients in Saudi Arabia and around the world make their businesses more agile, productive and efficient, but will also play a crucial role in unlocking fabulous new opportunities as businesses across the Kingdom soar to a new height, backed by the conducive business environment of the Kingdom. This strategic decision demonstrates Aramex's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and its confidence in the Kingdom's economic future, and I look forward to working with our stakeholders in the Kingdom to strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global leader in logistics and infrastructure as a part of its Vision 2030 goals.”

Aramex has worked side-by-side with government and enterprise sectors in the Kingdom for several decades, and its new regional headquarters would provide the perfect launchpad for developing exciting new projects with significant benefit to the Saudi economy, while enabling investment in talent development and shaping the skills needed to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 development agenda.

Commenting on the launch, Samer Marei, VP – Regional Headquarter at Aramex, said:“Expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia with a new regional headquarters is an area of strategic focus for us as the logistics and transportation sector evolves rapidly around the region. With this inauguration, Aramex is proud to take the lead in bringing state-of-the-art logistics solutions, advanced technology and superior customer service to support our clients across the Kingdom and beyond, underscoring Aramex's commitment in propelling Saudi Arabia's logistics sector towards Vision 2030 goals.”

First announced in February 2021, the Regional Headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia initiative aims to attract multinational companies to set up their headquarters in the Kingdom and position it as the leading commercial, industrial and investment hub for the MENA region, offering a range of benefits and premium support services. The program is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Investment (MISA) and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).