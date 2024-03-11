International Community Must Act To Stop War In Gaza: Saudi King

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As the holy month of Ramadan approached amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to halt the war in Gaza. The king's remarks came in a statement issued on Sunday, coinciding with a message congratulating Muslims on the advent of Ramadan.

King Salman expressed his distress, stating,“It saddens us that the blessed month of Ramadan arrives amidst the suffering of our brothers in Palestine.” He emphasized the necessity of providing secure humanitarian and relief corridors for the Palestinians in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

In a poignant reflection of the dire situation in Gaza since October 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza recently warned of an escalating risk of famine in the strip. They reported an increase in the number of victims of malnutrition, including the tragic death of a 2-month-old infant at the“Kamal Adwan” hospital in northern Gaza due to malnutrition and lack of water. This incident underscores the severe living conditions faced by residents of Gaza, where malnutrition and water scarcity have become critical issues.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza also alarmed the international community about the increasing mortality rate due to malnutrition and dehydration, describing the situation as extremely worrying. Famine in the northern part of the Gaza Strip has reached a critical point, signaling an urgent call for humanitarian assistance and international support to prevent further loss of life.

The ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza require immediate and concerted efforts from the global community. King Salman's call to action highlights the urgency of the situation and the need for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a sustainable resolution to the conflict. The tragic circumstances faced by the people of Gaza, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan, serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the critical importance of peace and solidarity.

As we reflect on these developments, it's clear that the path to peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East requires empathy, dialogue, and decisive action. The international community must come together to address the root causes of the conflict, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and work towards a future where all can live in dignity and peace. The plight of Gaza's residents calls for more than words; it demands immediate, impactful action to bring about lasting change.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram