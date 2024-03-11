Malaysian Alliance Discusses Infrastructure Projects With Iraqi PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed Mr. Tan Sri Onn Saifuddin Ismail Bin Shaharuddin, President of the HSS and CHSS Malaysian allianc .

Mr. Ismail has undertaken consultancy roles for the Baghdad Metro and the Karbala-Najaf train projects. The meeting was attended by the Malaysian Charge d'Affaires in Iraq, Mr. Muhammad Shahir Sabiruddin.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the progress of the alliance's work on the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala train projects. They also addressed the steps taken in project preparation and implementation and explored solutions to any obstacles or challenges that may arise during the execution timeline.

Mr. Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's aspiration to strengthen relations with Malaysia, welcoming renowned Malaysian companies to the Iraqi market to participate in development efforts and infrastructure construction. He assured the provision of necessary facilitations by the government to streamline the operations of these companies and strengthen their ties with their counterparts in the Iraqi private sector, especially following the reopening of the Malaysian Embassy in Baghdad.

The Prime Minister conveyed his regards to the Malaysian Prime Minister, Mr. Anwar Ibrahim, through the Charge d'Affaires, expressing his eagerness to exchange official visits between the two countries at the earliest opportunity and to enhance bilateral relations across various fields.

Mr. Ismail expressed his company's desire to expand cooperation with Iraq and engage in diverse partnerships. He highlighted the company's involvement in training Iraqi personnel for further integration into the execution of the metro and train projects.

(Source: PMO)