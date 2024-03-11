Union Ministers VK Singh, Kishan Reddy To Meet PMK Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Mar 11( IANS) Union Ministers V. K. Singh and G. Kishan Reddy arrived in Chennai on Monday meet the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK ) leaders. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, and Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai will also be in the meeting scheduled to be held at the residence of PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss.

The BJP leadership is keen that PMK, which is the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, joins NDA in Tamil Nadu.

The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, is trying to woo PMK and has already offered 12 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

The BJP leadership is also likely to offer a similar package to the PMK, but will try to clinch the deal by offering a Union Cabinet position to Anbumani Ramadoss.

Anbumani Ramadoss is presently a member of Rajya Sabha and was a former Union Minister for Health in the BJP government under Atal Behari Vajpayee.

It remains to be seen how Anbumani Ramadoss convinces his father and party founder leader, S. Ramadoss who is preferring an alliance with AIADMK.