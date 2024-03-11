UP Cong Leader Booked For Objectionable Pic Of Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 11 (IANS) A Congress leader has been booked for posting an objectionable photograph of a woman Union minister on social media.
An FIR has been registered with the cyber cell of Lucknow Police and the said post has been deleted.
The case was filed on the complaint of an inspector of the cyber cell and the photograph was posted from the account of Congress leader Dr Arunesh Yadav on social media X.
Further details are awaited.
