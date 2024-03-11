Premier League: Liverpool, Man City Play Out 1-1 Draw To Leave Arsenal Top Of Table

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, March 11 (IANS) Liverpool and Manchester City drew 1-1 at Anfield to leave Arsenal in charge of the Premier League title race.

John Stones finished a clever corner routine by Kevin De Bruyne to give City a first half lead but Alexis Mac Allister's penalty after the break ensured a point apiece. Sunday's draw ended Man City's run of nine away wins in a row in all competitions, and means Liverpool have lost only one of their last 21 home Premier League matches against City.

The result, which summed up the unyielding rivalry between the Blues and the Reds under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, meant the day ended with Arsenal on top of the table on 64 points after their late victory over Brentford yesterday, Liverpool a place back in second on goal difference and City third on 63 points.

It points to a tight, tense finale to the 2023/24 campaign with City aiming to win the title for a record-breaking fourth consecutive time, Liverpool wanting to give their manager the ultimate send-off and Arsenal looking to exorcise the ghosts of last season and win their first Premier League in 20 years.

Man City started on top and made their dominance count midway through the first half, when Stones scored from a clever Kevin De Bruyne corner.

De Bruyne whipped the ball to the near post, where Stones was left unmarked after Nathan Ake had blocked Mac Allister in a smart screen move.

Then Liverpool saw a goal disallowed after Nunez, who had strayed offside, squared for Luis Diaz to apply the finishing touch but, just as the balance of play had evened out, City struck through Stones, who stole in at the near post to convert De Bruyne's corner.

Szoboszlai miscued his header after he'd been found by a superb Harvey Elliott cross at the conclusion of a patient, probing sequence of passing and – after Erling Haaland had seen an effort on the counter saved by Kelleher – Diaz whipped a shot narrowly wide following a turnover.

Just two minutes into the second period, Liverpool were awarded a penalty. Nunez's pace allowed him to intercept Nathan Ake's backpass ahead of Ederson and the City goalkeeper duly clattered into the No.9.

A lengthy delay ensued as Ederson, who later went off injured, received treatment but Mac Allister's composure never wavered and he stepped up to bury his spot-kick into the top corner.

Klopp brought on Salah, who almost immediately made his mark. The Egyptian played an incredible through-ball to Luis Diaz, who shot wide in a 1v1 with Ortega.

Less than two minutes later, Diaz missed another big chance, failing to get his shot off in another 1v1 after being set up by Darwin Nunez.

There were two more big chances at either end, with Kelleher spreading himself in an Alisson-like action to thwart Phil Foden, while Ortega flung himself at Nunez's close-range effort.

But it was City who came the closest to winning it. In the 89th minute, Doku's shot from the left side of the box beat Kelleher, smashed against a post and bounced across goal and out.

It was the last meaningful chance of an absorbing contest featuring 29 shots, 19 of which came from Liverpool, who also edged possession.