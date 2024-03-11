Tennis: Alcaraz, Sinner, Tsitsipas Sail Into Fourth Round At Indian Wells

(MENAFN- IANS) Indian Wells (US) Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz scored a 6-2, 6-3 third-round victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime to extend his Indian Wells winning streak to eight matches, continuing his bid to advance to the semifinals for the third straight year in the desert.
Alcaraz smothered Auger-Aliassime and broke for 3-2 in the first set. His serve often presented him the opportunities to attack early in rallies. The defense remains. Offering up a defensive lob midway in the second set, Auger-Aliassime erred on a smash and couldn't believe it.
The Spaniard broke for 1-0 in the second and Auger-Aliassime did well to keep the set close thereafter. He saved break points at 1-3 and escaped from deuce at 2-4. But Alcaraz got the second break, which happened to be the match, when Auger-Aliassime sent a forehand into the net.
Next up for the Alcaraz is a fourth-round showdown with Fabian Marozsan, a chance for Alcaraz to avenge his shock defeat to the Hungarian last May in Rome.
On the other hand, the Italian Jannik Sinner cruised past 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to reach the and extend his winning streak to 17 matches.
Sinner is undefeated in 2024 (14-0) and behind titles at the Australian Open and Rotterdam is up to No. 2 in the ATP Live Rankings.
He will face 16th seed Ben Shelton or 22nd seed Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the quarterfinals.
In another action, Stefanos Tsitsipas toppled Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3 to sail into the fourth round for the first time since 2021.
He will next play Jiri Lehecka, who ousted Andre Rublev with straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win.
