Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Attends Khel Mahotsav In Jamnagar; Okhamandal Dwarkesh XI Wins Final Match

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamnagar (Gujarat), March 11 (IANS) The Jamnagar Devbhoomi Dwarka MP Khel Mahotsav 2024, which was launched with the spirit of 'Khele TeKheele', concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Pradarshan Ground.

The Jamnagar-Devbhoomi Dwarka Saansad Khel Mahotsav 2024 received a wide response from the people, embodying the Khelo India and Fit India resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the closing ceremony, a cultural event was held in the presence of famous folk singer Jigardan Gadhvi and RJ Devang. Apart from this, Bollywood actress Disha Patani was also present as the chief guest in this ceremony.

During the ceremony, the final cricket match of the Khel Mohotsav was also played between Okha Mandal DwarkeshXI and Ram XI Gadu teams. The match remained exciting till the last ball and finally, Okha Mandal DwarkeshXI from Devbhoomi Dwarka district got a thrilling victory. MP Poonamben Maadam's initiative Saansad Khel Mahotsav-2024 received a huge response from the people of Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency.

The winning team and runners-up were awarded trophies and the winning players were felicitated with certificates and trophies by MP Poonamben Maadam. Apart from this, spectacular fireworks displays and colourful cultural program was also organized to increase the enthusiasm and entertain the people of Jamnagar. As many as 82,000 players of various age groups enthusiastically participated in the Saansad Khel Mahotsav-2024 and a record-breaking 382 teams participated.

Along with sports like kabaddi, athletics, kho-kho, and volleyball, traditional sports like tug of war, sack race, lemon spoon race, music chair were also included in this festival. In this sports festival, competitions were organized at the village level, school level, taluka level, zonal level and Lok Sabha level.