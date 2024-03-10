Video: Dubai Residents Put Out Fire At Pharmacy After E-Bike Battery Explodes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 2:03 PM

An e-bike battery erupted into flames while charging, sparking a fire outside Life Pharmacy in Business Bay.

Eyewitnesses attributed the blaze to a probable short circuit caused by the dampness of the power socket outside the pharmacy. "There were a few loud bangs and the next thing you see is fire licking the glass exterior of the pharmacy," recounted a cafeteria worker who, alongside vigilant passersby, helped douse the flames. "We hastily removed the e-bike else it would have gutted," he added.

A security guard at Escape Tower where the pharmacy is located confirmed the fire was caused by the battery explosion.

The incident occurred at 1.30 pm and the fire was quickly brought under control.

While many e-bikes and e-scooters are considered safe, the infiltration of faulty batteries and other hardware, such as chargers, poses a risk of ignition in some products.

The cause behind e-bike fires can be attributed to both chemical and practical factors. Chemically, lithium-ion cells undergo a phenomenon called thermal runaway, leading to a sudden surge in battery cell temperature and pressure, coupled with the emission of flammable gas. The ignition of this gas due to the battery's elevated temperature results in a rapid fire that is challenging to extinguish and emits toxic fumes.

