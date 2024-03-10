Sustainability Beyond The Buzzwords

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In the fast-evolving dictionary of modern business, the term“sustainability” has finally transcended its initial buzzword status to become a core tenet guiding the future of commerce. This shift isn't evident anywhere more so than in the UAE, where the fusion of long-standing traditions and relentless innovation is par for the course, and paints a fertile landscape for green business practices.

Though the UAE remains grounded in the visionary foresight of its forefathers, it has relentlessly stewarded the implementation of environmentally geared, cutting-edge innovation, which was showcased dramatically on the global stage at last year's COP 28, as the rest of the world still wrestled with their Covid hangovers. Their 'Global Best Practice Programme' fought to catalyse real 'green' solutions by providing impactful and sustainable interventions to the world's biggest challenges. From recycling and promoting natural solutions to inspiring public and private sector commitment to environmental protection, the transformational message was clear. Their actions geared towards creating positive environmental impacts on a national, regional, and global scale, and supporting the UAE Vision 2021, and the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which were both driving forces behind our vision for klipit.

It's not just the desert turning green

The UAE's Green Agenda 2030 laid down a strategic framework for sustainable development, marking a pivotal moment in the country's history, in line with its bold net zero agenda. The UAE quickly set about harmonising its economic ambitions with environmental conservation principles. It's a bold agenda that underscores its unwavering resolve to participate in the global sustainability discourse and lead it by example; building a working blueprint for future-forward cities that other countries in the Mena region can readily implement, inclusive of education, re-education, and upskilling. With its investments in clean energy, now exceeding $50 billion across more than 70 countries, the UAE has put its money where its mouth is, demonstrating in real-world terms the transformative power of sustainability and digitalisation in securing a better future for all.

Just one example of this was the establishment of the Middle East's first waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah, which now provides clean energy to thousands of homes, significantly reduces carbon emissions, and is contributing towards Sharjah's goals of becoming the region's first net zero city and the standard-bearer for an economically lucrative and optimised circular economy. Every brick in the civilisational wall needs to be sustainably tweaked if we're to realise the true potential of green technologies in transforming our economies. Whether climate change, resource-saving and management, the circular economy, environmental protection, ecosystem protection and recovery, water conservation, or even natural disaster prevention; each is the sum of many parts, and each will need its universe of pioneers to drive actionable 'green' change.

Sustainability: A global concern

While the UAE's strides in sustainability are noteworthy, we must recognise that this is a global movement, with every region contributing its unique solutions to the collective challenge. Like, Europe's aggressive push towards renewable energy, their commitment mirrored across continents, while Africa's innovative sustainable agriculture practices, which highlight the adaptability and resilience of many green initiatives, and their potential contribution across some of the world's most diverse economic landscapes.

In Europe, countries like Denmark and Germany exemplify this commitment. Denmark also aiming to be free of fossil fuels by 2050, with wind power already accounting for over 40 per cent of its electricity consumption. Germany's Energiewende policy also shifted from nuclear and fossil fuels to renewable energy, aiming for renewables to provide 65 per cent of its energy by 2030. There is a global momentum towards sustainability, highlighting diverse approaches to green business practices, far beyond the Middle East.

In Africa, Kenya adopted“climate-smart” agriculture which is making them more resilient to the effects of climate change, enhancing crop yields, whilst putting more in farmers pockets. 'Green' techniques like rainwater harvesting, agroforestry, and even drought-resistant crops have been pivotal in this transformation. These practices are a win-win, contributing to food security and reducing environmental impact, and demonstrate how sustainability principles can be applied universally throughout any business practice, in any sector, and across every continent.

However, sustainability is not without its sceptics. Traditional industries and stakeholding critics often point to the economic challenges of transitioning to green practices, arguing that the costs outweigh the benefits, especially the real-world impact on smaller businesses and emerging economies, whose path to prosperity is now more complex. It's a fair criticism that invites a deeper examination of how we can make sustainability accessible and economically viable for all, ensuring that the path we lay towards a greener future is reasonable, inclusive and equitable.

The role of digital transformation in sustainable practices

The shift towards digital solutions in the Middle East is palpable, with the UAE at the forefront of this transformation. A recent survey conducted by us indicated that nearly half of the GCC population is keen to embrace digital receipts. This readiness for digital adoption underscores the significant potential to integrate technology seamlessly into our daily lives, towards our sustainability goals.

Digital receipts are an invaluable foundational brick in the 'Sustainable Practice' wall that society will need, to address the incoming resource preservation tsunami our future generations will have to face. By delivering multiple environmental, social, and economic benefits as well as optimising commercial operations through personalized communications, digital receipts, though seemingly inconsequential at first glance, are a critical part of the solution, that's here today and ready to contribute to the cause.

Our survey also found a marked preference for digital solutions among every demographic, which highlights the growing awareness of, need for, and shift towards environmentally responsible practice. By transitioning from paper to digital receipts, companies are not just mitigating waste but also championing this broader ethos of resource efficiency and environmental consciousness that tomorrow's consumers demand today. It's now an 'A-List' star on any marketer's messaging board, as proof of their universal commitment to sustainability, and willingness to use innovative technology to tackle environmental challenges head-on.

Leading the way towards a sustainable future

When we consider the challenges we'll face throughout the 21st century in practical, honest terms, the imperative for sustainability in business has never been more acute. In the UAE, we are privileged to have a robust framework in place that not only supports but actively encourages society as a whole to adopt sustainable and digital business practices. klipit, like so many others, is excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, embodying the principles of innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. No one consideration or breakthrough can ever be the sustainability panacea. No one company, or product can fix our predicament. It will be through our collective efforts, that we can even dream to deliver a more sustainable future; To imagine it and actively lay the path to a prosperous, resilient, and environmental legacy we leave for our future generations.

Sustainability is far from being a buzzword anymore. It's a comprehensive strategy that encompasses economic growth, social development, and environmental preservation. By embracing green business practices, businesses and consumers throughout the world can make significant strides towards achieving our global sustainability goals. By adopting the latest innovations in digital solutions like klipit's own digital receipts, both the public and private sectors can become a part of the solution we'll need, to effect real and long-term change.

The writer is CEO and Founder of klipit