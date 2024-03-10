UAE Traffic Alert: Abu Dhabi Changes Truck Ban Timing During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 6:54 PM

Abu Dhabi police have announced a change in the timing of traffic ban for trucks and heavy vehicles on the emirate's roads during Ramadan.

The police took to social media to announce the change in the timing of rush-hour restriction for the holy month of Ramadan. The restriction is applicable for trucks and buses transporting more than 50 workers.

General Mahmoud Youssef Al Balushi, Director of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of the Central Operations Sector, said that heavy vehicles would not be allowed to ply on Abu Dhabi roads during the morning and evening peak hours.

The period of implementation of the prohibition will start from 8am to 10am in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The peak hours in the evening during the holy month of Ramadan is from 2pm to 4pm.

He pointed out that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems.

